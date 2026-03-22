Ananya Panday walks for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday walked the runway for renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2026. The actor looked stunning in a striking all-white ensemble comprising a crisp white shirt adorned with delicate, thematic dragonfly embellishments, paired with a glossy oversized blazer and a pleated ivory skirt.

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“I love everything about what I’m wearing. I was sold on the idea of the blazer with a dragonfly with a shirt. There’s always a story, meaning and significance to it (collection). He is truly an artist. It’s lovely to work with them,” Panday said last night after the final show of day two of LFW.

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Mishra presented his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, White Gold by AFEW, at LFW in partnership with FDCI. It featured oversized blazers, shirts, wide-leg pants, and skirts. The show is a collaboration between the designer’s easy-to-wear label, AFEW Rahul Mishra, and Supima, a premier brand of American-grown cotton. “Cotton has always been deeply connected to our country’s textile heritage, and working with Supima allowed us to explore its lightness, strength, and adaptability in new ways while remaining rooted in handloom and hand embroidery,” Mishra said.

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The show celebrated the designer’s 20th anniversary in the industry, who made his debut at LFW as a GenNext designer in 2006. “Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft. This showcase feels like a natural continuation of that journey,” Mishra said.

The highlight of the show were the large, artistic representations of bugs such as dragonflies on the ceiling. According to Mishra, this reflected the collection’s theme, where dragonflies are celebrated as natural pesticides in cotton fields.

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Made in India

Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Raja Kumari delivered an electrifying edge to designer Shruti Sancheti’s Khadi India showcase, enchanting audiences with a special performance at Lakme Fashion Week. With her enigmatic presence and commanding, powerful voice, Raja Kumari clearly transformed the room’s atmosphere. A key highlight came with the singer’s special addition of Made in India — something that stirred a nostalgic moment, leaving the audience utterly enchanted.