Ananya Pandey, Sanskruti Jayana, Shanaya Kapoor and more B-Town girls with Rakhi ready looks to bookmark

Raksha Bandhan calls for festive dressing that feels celebratory yet effortless. From elegant anarkalis and breezy kurtas to vibrant ethnic sets and contemporary silhouettes, these B-Town divas are serving plenty of inspiration for the occasion. Their looks offer just the right style notes for your Raksha Bandhan wardrobe.

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Ananya Pandey

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If fuss-free festive dressing is your thing, Ananya’s look is worth bookmarking. It feels comfortable, youthful and festive in just the right way—perfect for a day of family time and celebrations.

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Sanskruti Jayana

Sanskruti’s look is a great pick for anyone who likes their festive style a little more contemporary. The traditional touches keep it perfect for Rakhi, while the modern styling makes it feel fresh, easy and very now.

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Rasha Thadani

Rasha keeps festive dressing fresh with this look. The traditional elements paired with her relaxed styling make it a lovely pick for Rakhi celebrations when you want to look dressed up without going overboard.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi’s look is giving effortless festive vibes. The elegant ethnic silhouette and subtle detailing make it just right for Rakhi—traditional enough for the occasion, but still chic and easy to carry all day.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya’s look brings back that classic festive feeling we love. It’s graceful, a little nostalgic and still feels very current—basically, the kind of outfit that works perfectly for a Rakhi celebration.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha’s look brings a lovely nostalgic charm to festive dressing. With its classic ethnic feel and old-school festive vibe, it’s the kind of Rakhi look that feels warm, familiar and effortlessly pretty.