And it’s official!

ANI

What a beginning of 2023 for Paris Hilton! She is starting this New Year with a new title, yes, you read it right... Hilton is the newest mommy in the town.

According to sources, the 41-year-old media personality and businesswoman recently had a baby through surrogacy with her husband Carter Reum.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom said in an interview. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” Sharing the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.