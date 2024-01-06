And the winners are...

IANS

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Chairman’s Award for their chart-topper What Was I Made For? from Barbie at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual gala hosted by Mary Hart.

Billie Eilish paid a tribute to her parents and recalling their journey as aspiring actors, Eilish got candid about the emotional song’s personal meaning. She dedicated her award to “Anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like ‘what’s the point’.”

It was an emotional night for many of the honorees. ‘The Holdovers’ star Paul Giamatti, who received the Icon Award from his Sideways co-star Sandra Oh, paid tribute to his late mother, who passed away prior to the 2004 comedy, and older sister, who died before the opening of Alexander Payne’s latest critically acclaimed film. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy bagged the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for Oppenheimer.