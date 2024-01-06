And the winners are...

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Chairman’s Award for their chart-topper What Was I Made For? from Barbie at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual gala hosted by Mary Hart.
Billie Eilish paid a tribute to her parents and recalling their journey as aspiring actors, Eilish got candid about the emotional song’s personal meaning. She dedicated her award to “Anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like ‘what’s the point’.”
It was an emotional night for many of the honorees. ‘The Holdovers’ star Paul Giamatti, who received the Icon Award from his Sideways co-star Sandra Oh, paid tribute to his late mother, who passed away prior to the 2004 comedy, and older sister, who died before the opening of Alexander Payne’s latest critically acclaimed film. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy bagged the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for Oppenheimer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...