The Delhi edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 has come to an end on Sunday night, with Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda walking the ramp for ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Aneet brought a cool, quirky Gen Z vibe to the runway as she showcased Amit's exquisite collection.

The showcase captured the transition from day to evening wear, featuring structured silhouettes, expressive colours, rich textures and glamorous designs. Of course, it had Amit's signature metallic pleating.

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This collection beautifully interprets the 5PM Glam Reset, mapping out a fluid transition from the rigorous structure of the workday to the sheer freedom of after-hours expression.

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Speaking about his collection, Amit said, "I think how a working professional moves from a 9 to 5 and then from a 5 to 9. And I think in those conversations I think revealed such wonderful revelations about our own life. Like beyond 5 we literally feel like free birds who want to be a version of ourselves that's truly akin to who we are. And, I think I'm really happy with the fact that Lakme supported that vision and said let's bring it up with great product, great makeup because I think that's an integral part of how you feel post 5 pm."

Aneet's outfit featured a striped shirt that she paired with a metallic corset and wide-leg purple trousers.

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Meanwhile, on the film front, Aneet was recently featured in Hunkkaar: The Roar series, which revolves around a 17-year-old girl who accuses a mighty godman of sexual assault. She will next be seen in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini.

‘I don't blindly follow trends’

Diana Penty does not believe in constantly experimenting with trends or blindly following everything that is popular online. She believes in choosing what feels right, what she is comfortable in, and what allows her to express herself best through her style.

On the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi, Diana opened up about her fashion mantra. "For me, it's actually not about sticking to fixed trends. I've always made them my own, you know, kind of made sure that they suit me, my personality, the clothes that I wear; I need to feel them. So I feel like fashion is an expression of yourself and not so much just cut-and-paste of what you see online or what somebody's wearing at a fashion week. I don't blindly follow trends, and I kind of make them my own," she shared. The Cocktail star also shared her love for 80s fashion.

"I love the fashion of 80s. I think in the 80s there was just so much drama...the big hair...those power shoulders and boots and mini-skirts, and I think that there were lot of interesting elements in the 80s," she said.

On Sunday afternoon, Diana turned showstopper for designer Richa Khemka, bringing her distinct creative visions to the runway.