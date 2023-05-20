Angad Bedi's upcoming show inspired by Korean drama Suspicious Partner

IANS

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for his work in Pink, Soorma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others, will soon start working on his next project, a drama titled A Legal Affair, which also stars Barkha Singh. It’s the official Hindi adaptation of the Korean series, Suspicious Partner and has been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai.

About the show, Angad said, “A Legal Affair is a legal drama based on an affair between a lawyer and his associate. It’s a romantic drama, something I haven’t dabbled in before. The show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version is already popular, so people have high expectations.” Produced by Jio Studios, the show has been directed by Karan Darra and is set to release this year on JioCinema.