Angelina Jolie visits Rafah

Angelina Jolie visits Rafah

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:05 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Angelina Jolie visits near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, January 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Hollywood actress and former special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency Angelina Jolie visited the Rafah Crossing on Friday as part of a humanitarian trip to Egypt, her representatives said, amid Israel's decision to suspend the operations of several aid groups working in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.

Jolie's visit comes at a time when Israel has announced it will halt the activities of dozens of aid organisations that have not renewed their registration. The new requirements include the submission of personal details of staff members working in Gaza, a move that has raised serious safety concerns among humanitarian agencies.

In a statement, Jolie said she had spoken with aid agencies struggling to overcome restrictions on delivering assistance into Gaza. She said she walked through a large warehouse filled with supplies that had been denied entry, most of them medical in nature.

"I spoke to humanitarian agencies who are working hard to do their best to overcome the restrictions and challenges of delivering necessary aid into Gaza. I walked through a large warehouse that was full of items that were denied entry, most of them medical, Jolie said in a statement.

During her visit, Jolie met aid workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent and other local organisations to discuss ways to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Stressing the urgency of sustained access, she said the ceasefire must hold and that aid delivery needs to be scaled up quickly and safely.

"What needs to happen is clear: the ceasefire must hold, and access must be sustained, safe and urgently scaled up so that aid, fuel and critical medical supplies can move quickly and consistently, at the volume required," Jolie said in a statement.

"Winter items and essential medical equipment should move without delay. Every day of disruption costs lives," Jolie said, while also expressing gratitude to volunteers providing humanitarian assistance.

Jolie is also meeting Palestinian and Sudanese refugee families in Egypt as part of her ongoing humanitarian engagement, her office said.

