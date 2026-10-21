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Home / Entertainment / Angels take the runway

Angels take the runway

From butterfly-inspired ensembles to floral extravaganza, the Victoria’s Secret show brings a burst of colour and drama

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, US, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
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The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to the runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday bringing together a star-studded line-up of models and musical performances. From Imaan Hammam and Vittoria Ceretti to veteran Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, the show delivered a parade of glamour, statement looks and runway moments, while singer Megan Moroney added a musical touch to the spectacle.

Imaan Hammam poses as she walks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show Photo: REUTERS

Imaan Hammam poses as she walks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show

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Photo: REUTERS

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Imaan Hammam strikes a pose in a glittering, neon, bird-inspired ensemble.

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Vittoria Ceretti exudes regal elegance in a rich brown outfit. Photo: REUTERS

Alex Consani takes to the runway in a striking pink-and-green ensemble.Photo: REUTERS

Framed by an enormous feathered creation, Elsa Hosk evokes a mythical bird. Photo: REUTERS

Barbara Palvin channels angelic glamour in a white, glittering ensemble. Photo: REUTERS

Megan Moroney takes centre stage with a striking pink heart motif. Photo: REUTERS

In a neon-blue bikini and electric-blue tendrils, Awar Odhiang resembles an exquisite flower. Photo: REUTERS

A vision in white, Adriana Lima folds hands in a Namaste as the super angel walks the runway. Photo: REUTERS

Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes looks striking in a pink outfit complete with dramatic, oversized fabric wings that cascade out behind her like open flower petals. Photo: REUTERS

Kylie’s ‘fantasy’ showstopper

Kylie Jenner poses as she walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, US, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra, featuring 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat yellow diamond, paired with white feathered wings and a sheer miniskirt. Her surprise appearance drew widespread attention, with both admiration for the extravagant look and criticism over the choice of a celebrity rather than a professional runway model!

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