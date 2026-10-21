Angels take the runway

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to the runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday bringing together a star-studded line-up of models and musical performances. From Imaan Hammam and Vittoria Ceretti to veteran Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, the show delivered a parade of glamour, statement looks and runway moments, while singer Megan Moroney added a musical touch to the spectacle.

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Imaan Hammam strikes a pose in a glittering, neon, bird-inspired ensemble.

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Vittoria Ceretti exudes regal elegance in a rich brown outfit. Photo: REUTERS

Alex Consani takes to the runway in a striking pink-and-green ensemble.Photo: REUTERS

Framed by an enormous feathered creation, Elsa Hosk evokes a mythical bird. Photo: REUTERS

Barbara Palvin channels angelic glamour in a white, glittering ensemble. Photo: REUTERS

Megan Moroney takes centre stage with a striking pink heart motif. Photo: REUTERS

In a neon-blue bikini and electric-blue tendrils, Awar Odhiang resembles an exquisite flower. Photo: REUTERS

A vision in white, Adriana Lima folds hands in a Namaste as the super angel walks the runway. Photo: REUTERS

Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes looks striking in a pink outfit complete with dramatic, oversized fabric wings that cascade out behind her like open flower petals. Photo: REUTERS

Kylie’s ‘fantasy’ showstopper

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra, featuring 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat yellow diamond, paired with white feathered wings and a sheer miniskirt. Her surprise appearance drew widespread attention, with both admiration for the extravagant look and criticism over the choice of a celebrity rather than a professional runway model!