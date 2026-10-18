Angh misses out on India’s official Oscar entry; filmmakers question selection process

What began as a deeply personal story soon transformed into an international talking point. When Angh, the beautiful and riveting film from Nagaland, won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, it automatically qualified for consideration for Oscars and remains very much in contention in the Oscar race.

In the exclusive interview, the winning team of Angh, writer-director Theja Rio, producer Nancy Nisa Beso and executive producer Gaurav Dhingra, can’t hide the heartburn for the film not being India’s official entry for Oscars. Nancy is more vocal about her disappointment for this is the second time a film submitted by her was sidelined by The Film Federation of India. She fails to understand why the jury would not consider Angh which has successfully competed at a prestigious international festival.

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Executive producer Gaurav is equally dismal and laments, “India doesn’t choose the right films.” Though, he can’t quite pinpoint what works in international markets which is such a diverse pool. But Academy Awards, he reminds is a competition and why he rues, “Would you not send a film which has already made a mark internationally? Angh would appeal to international audiences, for it’s a universal story of father and son.”

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Man of the moment, writer director Theja, however, would rather focus on the film which is being described in glowing terms. He agrees with most definitions, ‘elegy to Nagaland’s tribal history, poetic lament of a lost tribe.’ Indeed, this is how he visualised the film and is happy that it has resonated the way he intended. Since Angh mirrors the conflict between tradition and modernity, he agrees that this clash is as much a story of each of us today as of its lead protagonist of 1960s. The film’s authentic voice, however, is its real USP. Though we are often tempted to chorus, ‘local is global’ and ‘regional is universal,’ the secret insists Theja lies in “honesty and conviction.”

Also, the writer of the film, he has already shot his next. Set in 2002, it’s a story of a young boy he grew up with. Whether Angh’s success made it easy for him to direct his second feature or not, he laughs, “I have not learnt any lessons from the challenges of Angh.”

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Sure, compared to Angh, his second directorial is a smaller film, but made on 16 mm and with non-actors; precisely the factors which had made Nancy’s life difficult. Indeed, the success that the world is seeing today did not come without its fair share of impediments. Nancy recalls, “Creating an entire village from scratch in the middle of nowhere was no mean task. We were like cowboys ready to ride whatever obstacles came our way.”

They also have beautiful memories of a community kitchen where all ate together, of cast and crew who gave it all and locals support. It was almost as if it takes a village to create a film.

Today, as they are readying for the Oscar campaign, they might not be placing all their bets on their film which they are exceptionally proud of. But, yes, they will give 200 per cent, put their best foot forward to ensure it wins and make the film as visible as possible. As the North-East has suddenly become the flavour of the season with one after another film picking up top international prizes, Nancy does not think the attention films from the North-East are gaining is a new trend. But yes, she is piqued that whenever people, especially streaming platforms, think of regional cinema they rarely look towards this region.

Of course, things are changing post Angh and they are getting some very positive feelers. Would it change the landscape of films from Nagaland? Well, they are optimistic but not unduly upbeat. Theja finds comfort in, “Outpouring of love and appreciation from mainstream cinema.”

Of course, he has not received any offers from Bollywood. Nor is he sure whether he would take it up if the same happened, for, he would like to write what he directs. Anyway, for a team which has busted the Bollywood formula there is no reason to board this bus. And as Gaurav reminds us, “India has never been more ready for indie films.”

They continue to champion independent streaks, born out of truth and conviction with Nancy exulting how Angh is ‘one of a kind’ film, her toughest so far.

As India waits with bated breath for Angh to succeed at the Oscars, they are not feeling the weight of expectations. Only doing what comes best and naturally to them; make films with heart and soul, with perseverance and conviction as their main arsenal.