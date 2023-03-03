Angry Saif Ali Khan tells photographers 'aap humare bedroom mein aajaiye' in this viral video

Chandigarh, March 3
We all know Saif Ali Khan keeps a fair distance from all things social. So, be it social media or paparazzi, his is an occasional relationship with both. This time around, the actor seems to be put off by the paps as they tried to follow him and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
The star couple was returning home from thebirthday bash of Malaika Arora's mother on Thursday night. Initially they smiled to the cameras but as they approached their door, when a paparzzo asked them to pose, Saif Ali Khan got annoyed and in response he said, "Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiyee (you can come our bedroom)."
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video of this incident has gone viral on social media and has attracted all kinds of reactions.
A similar event took place with Alia Bhatt some days back and the actress made sure to express her displeasure at a paparazzo who clicked her picture inside her home without her consent. Alia took to Instagram to narrated the whole scene. She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"
She also tagged the Mumbai Police and continued, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."
Mumbai Police was quick to respond and asked Alia to lodge a formal complaint.
