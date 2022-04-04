Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic

Who can forget the sensuous look of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit in the track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from 1992 movie Beta. Indra Kumar’s directorial broke all the records at the box office and became a hit of that year. Anil Kapoor, who won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance, goes down memory lane and recalls his working experience with co-star Madhuri.
While speaking about the same, Anil Kapoor said, “The writing of Beta was revolutionary for that year. It had many layers with women in charge, the very topic of discussion today. I had the best time working on it with Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani. Thirty years is a long time, but the memories of shooting it are still very fresh in my mind,” he added. —IANS
