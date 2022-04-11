Anil Kapoor on 'Thar': The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan

'Thar' releases exclusively on Netflix on May 6

Anil Kapoor on 'Thar': The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan

Screen presence: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, April 11

Actor Anil Kapoor says it was his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor who brought the film 'Thar' to him and was very passionate about the project and its coming together.

Talking about the film, Anil says, "Harshvarrdhan has a very unique approach and his choices of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together."

"The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced. It is Harshvarrdhan's first film as a producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go.

“'Thar' is an experience and I can't wait for audiences to watch it," he said. 

'Thar' film premieres on the streaming service on May 6. The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery and thrill, set in the Western Film Noir world and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.

It is also Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's debut as a producer.

Talking about how 'Thar' came into being, Harshvarrdhan shared, "When I read 'Thar', I realised right away that it was unique in terms of its mood, atmosphere and tone as well as in its narrative. I was aware that I was in a situation where I'd have to preserve to get what was on the page onto screen without any compromise."

"With a film so ambitious, there was bound to be great learning both in front and behind the camera for me personally. I believe that out of the few films I've done so far, 'Thar' has been the most educational experience for me. We've tried to do something different and are excited to share it with audiences around the world with Netflix," said the actor.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, 'Thar' features Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local policeman Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth... will that encounter be the only one? We shall soon find out!

'Thar' releases exclusively on Netflix on May 6.

IANS

