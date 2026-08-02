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Home / Entertainment / Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik

Kapoor shared a video which featured him alongside the late actor on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he wished his friends on Friendship Day

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Actor Anil Kapoor remembered late Satish Kaushik and said he was the friend with whom he shared a "lifetime of memories".

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Kapoor shared a video which featured him alongside the late actor on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he wished his friends on Friendship Day.

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The actor said his friendship with Kaushik was "rare". "Happy Friendship Day to all my friends. Today, I'm especially missing my dear friend, Satish. You know, every one of us has that one friend... whenever you're frustrated, upset, or you just want to pull your friends' leg, gossip a little, or simply laugh about life, you call them. Nothing ever goes beyond that conversation. Satish was that person for me," he wrote in the caption.

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"I miss his humour, his energy, his incredible talent... but most of all, I miss my friend. It is not easy to find someone who stays with you through an entire journey. I had friends from school and from my St. Xavier's days... but Satish was the friend who was with me from the day I started my acting career, right till the day he left us." "We grew together, laughed together, and shared a lifetime of memories. Friendships like that are rare. So today, on Friendship Day, I'm thinking of you, my dear friend. Happy Friendship Day, Satish," he added.

Kaushik died at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital on March 9, 2023. Kapoor and Kaushik have starred in several films, including, "Mr. India" and "Ram Lakhan", among others.

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