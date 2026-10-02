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Home / Entertainment / Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar' wins Best Feature Film at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar' wins Best Feature Film at Asian Academy Creative Awards

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ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Anil Kapoor's Subedaar has won Best Feature Film for India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, while the actor has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in the movie.

Kapoor plays retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya in Suresh Triveni's action-drama. Reacting to the recognition, he shared a moment from the official broadcast on social media and described it as a special moment in his career.

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“A very special moment in my journey. Honoured to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Subedaar at the @asianacademycreativeawards, representing India. Grateful to the entire team and everyone who has supported the film,” he wrote.

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Kapoor also congratulated director Suresh Triveni, who has been nominated in the Best Direction (Feature Film) category for Subedaar.

“@sureshtriveni_, this one means even more to me because of the journey we shared making it,” Kapoor wrote.

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Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

Meanwhile, films fronted by international star Jackie Chan and Kapoor were among the 335 national winners announced by the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The Shadow's Edge won Best Feature Film for Chinese Mainland, while ‘Subedaar' won the same category for India.

The grand winners will be announced at the gala awards final at Singapore's Capitol Theatre in December.

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