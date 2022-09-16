Anil Kapoor’s wishlist

Anil Kapoor, who is seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, has expressed his desire to work with Deepika Padukone. Karan Johar asked Anil, “If you were cast for a Hollywood romantic film, and you were given the freedom to pick your actress, who would you pick from Bollywood?” Anil took Deepika’s name.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in Uzbekistan for SCO meet, bilaterals lined up with Russian, Iranian Presidents
Regional security, trade, connectivity on summit agenda
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine