Entertainment

Anil shines in Subedaar trailer

ANI
Updated At : 06:03 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor attends the trailer launch of the upcoming film Subedaar
Anil Kapoor’s much-awaited film Subedaar is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. On Monday, during the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Anil opened up about his experience working in Subedaar. He said, “This film is special. And this role for me is one of the most challenging roles of my career. And I’ve done it as usual with all my heart and soul. I’ve worked hard on my part and I’ve worked with all my heart. I hope you’ll like this film and you’ll like our work.” Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar.

