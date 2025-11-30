Anirban Chakrabarti, who played detective Ekon Babu for Bengali audience, is ready for a bigger viewership

Anirban Chakrabarti plays an unusual detective in Eken Babu on Sony Sab. He tells us about the character, his quirks and what makes Eken Babu the fan favourite.

What makes Eken Babu such a loved detective?

I think Eken Babu stands apart because he isn’t the typical larger-than-life detective. He is ordinary, almost deceptively simple, but that simplicity hides a razor-sharp mind. People love him because he is someone you could meet on the street, someone your family might even underestimate—until he solves a case in the most unexpected way. That relatability, that mix of warmth and intelligence, makes him timeless.

How does it feel to bring Eken Babu to a new audience on Sony Sab?

It’s actually very special. For years, Eken has lived in the hearts of audiences who followed his stories in Bengali. Now, with Sony Sab bringing the show to a pan-India audience in Hindi, it feels like he’s stepping into a bigger world. As an actor, it’s exciting to see how new viewers will discover him—his quirks, his humour and his very Kolkata-style charm. I’m grateful that more people will get to enjoy his adventures.

How was it for you to balance between mystery and comedy in the show?

That balance is actually the heart of Eken Babu. I’ve always believed that humour should come from Eken’s personality—not from gags. His curiosity, his reactions, his body language, they all add that lightness. But when the mystery demands seriousness, he switches instantly. As an actor, I had to constantly stay aware of that rhythm. It taught me how to keep audiences smiling while still holding their attention to the case.

Do you relate personally to any of Eken’s quirks or habits?

I’ll admit some of his quirks have rubbed off on me over the years! His habit of observing tiny details without making a fuss is something I’ve started doing in real life. And of course, his love for good food… that’s completely me. But the biggest similarity is his curiosity. Like Eken, I love understanding people, their behaviour, their stories. That curiosity helps me as an actor too.

Why do you think viewers across India will connect with Eken Babu?

At his core, Eken Babu is a common man with uncommon intelligence. Every Indian family knows someone like him—the uncle who appears simple but has surprising wisdom, the neighbour who notices everything, the friend who gives unexpected solutions. His humour is gentle, his heart is big, and his mind works in ways that make you smile. That universality is what makes him relatable across languages and cultures. I truly believe viewers all over India will embrace him just as warmly.