Home / Entertainment / Anita Hassanandani crowned winner of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Anita Hassanandani crowned winner of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
After two months of laughter, tears and determination in the heart of rural India, Zee TV’s path-breaking reality format, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, reached its grand finale this weekend.

Amidst cheers and much anticipation, dhol-taashe and celebrations in the gaon, popular actress Anita Hassanandani was announced the winner and proudly lifted the coveted trophy, bringing the show’s maiden season to an unforgettable close.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the season stood out for capturing the unfiltered beauty of rural life and testing the mettle of its celebrity participants. From milking cows and drawing water from the well to cooking on chulhas and building bonds with the locals, Anita’s journey reflected resilience, humility, and an infectious sense of warmth that endeared her to fellow contestants, villagers, and audiences alike.

Anita said, “When I agreed to be part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I knew it would push me far out of my comfort zone, but I didn’t anticipate just how much I would grow through the experience. From day one, I kept telling myself I wanted to win this for Aaravv and Rohit; they have been my biggest motivation throughout. Every time I struggled or missed home, I thought of them and pushed myself harder. Today, holding this trophy feels surreal. It’s not just my win; it’s our win as a family. This journey has been raw, emotional, humbling and truly unforgettable; I’ll carry these lessons with me forever.”

Rannvijay added, “Hosting Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been incredibly special because it brought me back to the village life I grew up in. Watching these amazing chhoriyas step away from their urban comfort zones and embrace the simplicity of gaon life with such honesty was inspiring. Anita stood out with her determination and grace and watching her lift the trophy was the perfect ending to this journey. For me, every contestant is a winner because they discovered strength and joy in life’s simple thing, something we often forget in today’s fast-paced world. Also, indeed, it was great working with them. My best wishes and blessings to all the contestants of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon in their lives ahead.”

The finale night was a vibrant culmination of 60 days of resilience, friendship, cultural discovery, and heartfelt laughter. It celebrated the journeys of all celebrity participants – Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Dolly Javed, and wildcard entrant Maera Mishra– each of whom stepped out of their city-living lifestyles to embrace the rustic rhythms of rural India.

