Anjunadeep set to return to India with two Open Air shows in Mumbai, Bengaluru

London-based independent record label Anjunadeep is set to return to India with two Open Air shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru next month, promising immersive electronic music experiences for fans of deep and melodic sounds.

The much-awaited concerts will take place on March 14 at Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon, Mumbai, and on March 15 at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Nandi Hills, Bengaluru.

Known globally for its community-driven approach and carefully curated line-ups, Anjunadeep has built a strong following in India over the past year. After a sold-out New Year’s Eve showcase in Goa and a successful multi-city tour across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Kolkata in early 2025, the label’s Open Air series returns with renewed energy and expanded production.

This year’s line-up features leading Anjunadeep artists including CRi, Eli & Fur, Nordfold and Parallel Voices. The performances are expected to showcase the label’s signature blend of melodic house, progressive textures and emotive soundscapes.

The 2026 India edition is being held in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade. The collaboration continues from the New Year’s Eve showcase and reflects a shared vision of creative expression and inclusivity.

Varun Koorichh, VP and Portfolio Head, Diageo India (USL), said the partnership celebrates moments where music, place and people come together, aligning with the brand’s philosophy of progress and creative freedom.

With India fast emerging as a key stop on the global electronic music circuit, Anjunadeep’s return is expected to draw large crowds in both cities. Tickets are available online.