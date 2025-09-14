Ankita Lokhande breaks down as husband Vicky Jain undergoes surgery involving 45 stitches
Actor Ankita Lokhande’s husband and businessman Vicky Jain recently met with an accident that left him hospitalised and requiring minor surgery.
According to a close friend and producer Sandeep Singh, multiple glass pieces pierced Vicky’s hand, resulting in an injury that required 45 stitches.
Sharing an update on Instagram, Singh posted photos of Vicky lying on a hospital bed with Ankita by his side. In one of the images, Ankita was seen breaking down in tears.
Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 after her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Since then, the couple have gained widespread popularity with their appearances as contestants on reality shows such as “Bigg Boss 17” and “Smart Jodi”.
Fans and have flooded social media with messages of support for Vicky’s speedy recovery, while also praising Ankita for standing strong and being by her husband’s side through the ordeal.
