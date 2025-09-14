DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ankita Lokhande breaks down as husband Vicky Jain undergoes surgery involving 45 stitches

Ankita Lokhande breaks down as husband Vicky Jain undergoes surgery involving 45 stitches

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 after her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Multiple glass pieces pierced Vicky’s hand, resulting in an injury that required 45 stitches. Instagram/@officialsandipssingh
Advertisement

Actor Ankita Lokhande’s husband and businessman Vicky Jain recently met with an accident that left him hospitalised and requiring minor surgery.

Advertisement

According to a close friend and producer Sandeep Singh, multiple glass pieces pierced Vicky’s hand, resulting in an injury that required 45 stitches.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Singh posted photos of Vicky lying on a hospital bed with Ankita by his side. In one of the images, Ankita was seen breaking down in tears.

Advertisement

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 after her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Since then, the couple have gained widespread popularity with their appearances as contestants on reality shows such as “Bigg Boss 17” and “Smart Jodi”.

Advertisement

Fans and have flooded social media with messages of support for Vicky’s speedy recovery, while also praising Ankita for standing strong and being by her husband’s side through the ordeal.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts