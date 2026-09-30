DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ankur Rathee makes Hollywood debut in Netflix’s ‘Best of the Best’

Ankur Rathee makes Hollywood debut in Netflix’s ‘Best of the Best’

The actor stars alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Netflix’s South Asian dance drama, now the No. 1 movie worldwide on the platform

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:15 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ankur Rathee
Advertisement

Indian actor Ankur Rathee makes his Hollywood feature-film debut with Netflix’s Best of the Best, a South Asian dance drama that explores identity, ambition, friendship and the competitive world of collegiate dance teams in the US. The film, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Rathee and Chaneil Kular, is currently the No. 1 movie worldwide on Netflix.

Rathee, who has built a diverse body of work across Hindi cinema and streaming, plays Ronak, the charismatic and fiercely competitive captain of UCLA’s South Asian dance team. Larger than life and deeply invested in his team’s success, Ronak projects confidence and ambition while grappling with the vulnerability beneath his persona.

Advertisement

The role also took Rathee back to his own college years. Nearly a decade older than the character he plays, the actor drew on his experience as a member of South Asian and contemporary dance teams at Princeton to channel Ronak’s youthful energy and competitive spirit.

Advertisement

“I’ve spent the last decade building my career in India, working across film and streaming, so this opportunity feels like a meaningful evolution rather than a departure from where I come from,” Rathee says. “To make my Hollywood debut with a film that is so deeply connected to the South Asian experience makes it even more special.”

He adds, “What made Ronak particularly exciting was the opportunity to revisit a part of myself I hadn’t accessed in years. I was a college dancer, I’ve lived the intensity of these teams, and I remember what it felt like to be 22 and believe that charisma could carry you through anything.”

Advertisement

Rathee’s familiarity with South Asian culture and Bollywood also proved valuable on a production that incorporates dance, Hindi dialogue and Bollywood-inspired sequences. He also dubbed Ronak himself in Hindi and Urdu for Netflix’s international release.

His casting journey was far from straightforward. Initially considered too old for the role, Rathee returned for multiple rounds of auditions, including chemistry reads with Ramakrishnan, while simultaneously shooting in Bangkok. A final improvisational chemistry read with Ramakrishnan helped cement the connection between their characters.

“Working with Maitreyi was one of the most exciting parts of this experience,” Rathee says. “There was an immediate creative chemistry between us, and she brings such honesty, humor, and unbridled instinct to Maya.”

For Rathee, Best of the Best also represents an opportunity to be part of a more contemporary portrayal of the South Asian diaspora. The film moves beyond familiar stereotypes to depict young South Asians as ambitious, culturally rooted and aspirational, while spotlighting the evolving world of South Asian competitive dance in the US.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts