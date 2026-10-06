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Home / Entertainment / Another World star Mark Mortimer no more

Another World star Mark Mortimer no more

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ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Mark Mortimer, best known for his portrayal of Nick Hudson on the daytime soap opera Another World, has died at 59 following a battle with cancer.

He breathed his last on September 23, as per The Hollywood Reporter.  Mortimer was “surrounded by the people he loved most after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family and posted online by Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois.

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Mortimer joined Another World in 1996 as Nick Hudson, becoming the third actor to portray the character after Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes before the long-running NBC soap opera ended its 35-year run in 1999 “Mark Mortimer lived many lives in one lifetime,” his family wrote. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was curious and determined, willing to take chances, start something new, change direction and figure things out along the way. But of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.” He was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. He and his wife of 25 years, Christie, founded the Integrative Access Foundation to give people with cancer access to integrative therapies that might be too costly for them. (ANI)

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