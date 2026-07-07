Anshula Kapoor marries Rohan Thakkar in intimate wedding celebration

Anshula Kapoor married screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 6, in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End, attended by family and close friends.

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Sharing the first photos on Instagram, Anshula captioned them: “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you.”

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Anshula wore a light-orange lehenga and Rohan matched her in a pastel-pink sherwani. Brother Arjun Kapoor stood by her side in a brick-red kurta, while half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor attended the wedding in floral cream and green lehengas.

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Khushi captured the mood in her own post: “And then they were married and lived happily ever afterrrrrrr.”

The couple met on a dating app in 2022 and Rohan proposed in Central Park, New York, in July 2025. They held an engagement celebration in Mumbai last October before the wedding.

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Carrying her mother down the aisle

The most touching detail of the day wasn’t the ceremony itself but what Anshula wore. Her bridal look was built around one heirloom: her late mother Mona’s 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta.

Anshula said it was the one thing she knew she wanted to wear as a bride, with the rest of her outfit designed around it, describing it as feeling right to be “wrapped in the one that raised me first.”

Mona Shourie Kapoor, a television and film producer who raised Arjun and Anshula largely on her own after her marriage to Boney Kapoor ended, died of cancer in March 2012.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani built the ensemble around her dupatta, layering Kashida embroidery with zari work, a bandhini gharchola nod to Rohan’s family, and Phulkari borders for her Punjabi roots. A framed portrait of Mona stood beside the mandap throughout the rituals.

A family that split, then found its way back

To understand why this wedding meant so much, it helps to know the family’s full story. Boney Kapoor was married twice: first to Mona, with whom he had Arjun and Anshula, then to actress Sridevi, with whom he had Janhvi and Khushi. The two sides of the family lived largely apart for years, with Arjun’s relationship with his father growing distant after the second marriage.

Arjun and Anshula leaned on each other after losing Mona in 2012, and when Sridevi died in 2018, they stepped forward for Janhvi and Khushi, rather than staying on their side of the divide. That choice, made in the hardest of circumstances, is what slowly brought the two half-families back together as one.

The whole family, finally together

That healing was on full display at the wedding, all four siblings and Boney Kapoor together, celebrating as one family.

By the time Anshula walked down the aisle in her mother’s 42-year-old dupatta, with her father, her brother, and both her sisters standing beside her, it wasn’t just a wedding. It was the moment this family finally got its happy ending, all of them, together, for good.