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Home / Entertainment / Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar start pre-wedding celebrations

Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar start pre-wedding celebrations

Anshula, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram story on June 21

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New Delhi, Updated At : 12:07 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor, who is set to tie the knot with screenwriter and director Rohan Thakkar, has started with her pre-wedding celebrations.

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Anshula, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram story on June 21. The pictures featured her wearing a golden lehenga, complemented with a red and magenta scarf. Rohan wore a maroon sherwani.

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It was attended by Arjun, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

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The couple dated for years and got engaged in October 2025. They announced the engagement with a social media post.

"Somehow, even back then, it felt like the starting of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! "And somehow the world paused just long enough. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home... What @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes," it read.

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The wedding will take place on July 6.

Anshula's latest appearance was in "The Traitors", a reality series hosted by Karan Johar.

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