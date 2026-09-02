Anshuman Jha reveals why ‘Hari-Om’ was renamed ‘Om Ka Hari’

Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha’s upcoming father-son drama comedy, Om Ka Hari, was originally titled Hari-Om. The makers, First Ray Films, had wanted to retain the original title, but the title rights were held by Tips, which had used Hari-Om for a film over two decades ago and did not agree to part with the title.

Advertisement

The makers subsequently changed the title to Om Ka Hari. The new title also corresponds to the film’s central characters, with Yadav playing Hari and Jha playing Om.

Advertisement

Anshuman Jha said, "Yes, the film was originally going to be called Hari-Om but because we didn't get the title rights, we did the next best thing. Om & Hari are deeply spiritual words, culturally resonant with our great nation & Harish Vyas wanted to express the Father Vs Son Dynamic throught the names of the characters which is Om & Hari. Om Ka Hari-the tiele is a testament that a son eventually does become the father & the father becomes the son in a deeper sense and that life itself is circular. And therefore Om Ka Hari is the most appropriate title for this picture."

Advertisement

The title change comes as the film explores the relationship between a father and son, with the reversal from Hari-Om to Om Ka Hari reflecting the characters at the centre of the story