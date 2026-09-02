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Home / Entertainment / Anshuman Jha reveals why ‘Hari-Om’ was renamed ‘Om Ka Hari’

Anshuman Jha reveals why ‘Hari-Om’ was renamed ‘Om Ka Hari’

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 11:34 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha’s upcoming father-son drama comedy, Om Ka Hari, was originally titled Hari-Om. The makers, First Ray Films, had wanted to retain the original title, but the title rights were held by Tips, which had used Hari-Om for a film over two decades ago and did not agree to part with the title.

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The makers subsequently changed the title to Om Ka Hari. The new title also corresponds to the film’s central characters, with Yadav playing Hari and Jha playing Om.

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Anshuman Jha said, "Yes, the film was originally going to be called Hari-Om but because we didn't get the title rights, we did the next best thing. Om & Hari are deeply spiritual words, culturally resonant with our great nation & Harish Vyas wanted to express the Father Vs Son Dynamic throught the names of the characters which is Om & Hari. Om Ka Hari-the tiele is a testament that a son eventually does become the father & the father becomes the son in a deeper sense and that life itself is circular. And therefore Om Ka Hari is the most appropriate title for this picture."

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The title change comes as the film explores the relationship between a father and son, with the reversal from Hari-Om to Om Ka Hari reflecting the characters at the centre of the story

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