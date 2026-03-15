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Home / Entertainment / Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business' sets Diwali release

Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business' sets Diwali release

The film centres around the endangered Celebes crested macaque, a rare primate native to Indonesia, also known as the North Sulawesi 'Yaki Monkey'

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:57 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Actor Anshuman Jha (Credits: Instagram/@
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The makers of the much-awaited action thriller "Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business", featuring Anshuman Jha, said the film is set to release on Diwali 2026.

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The upcoming film is a sequel to Jha's 2023 film "Lakadbaggha" and will also feature Riddhi Dogra, Eksha Kerung and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sanjay Shetty.

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The film centres around the endangered Celebes crested macaque, a rare primate native to Indonesia, also known as the North Sulawesi 'Yaki Monkey'.

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Production banner shared the news by uploading a teaser poster of the film on its official Instagram handle on Sunday on the occasion of Jha's birthday. "On his birthday, the fight continues! Unveiling the Teaser Poster of the biggest hand-to-hand combat action film from India - 'LAKADBAGGHA 2: THE MONKEY BUSINESS'. A bigger hunt. A wilder jungle. And a mission to protect the voiceless. In Cinemas Diwali 2026," read the caption.

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Jha said the film is "deeply personal" for him. "This film is deeply personal to me. Lord Hanuman has inspired me since I was a kid - he represents strength, loyalty, courage and service to me. This film is not just a sequel to 'Lakadbaggha1'," he said in a statement.

"It is a small cinematic prayer to Lord Hanuman, the art of never giving up and a humble tribute to the extraordinary animals who share this planet with us. And the project reflects his belief that humanity's relationship with nature must be rooted in respect and responsibility. I truly believe and live by the mantra that being ordinary is a superpower," he added.

The first instalment in the franchise was an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals.

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