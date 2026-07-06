'Anti-India forces could have exploited it': Govt sources on why ‘Satluj’ was pulled down

A day after OTT platform Zee 5 took down the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’, government sources on Monday said certain portions of the film have the potential of being misused by anti-India forces.

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Sources said there are concerns that parts of the film could be exploited to draw support for the pro-Khalistan movement especially ahead of the Punjab election.

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"National security concerns outweigh everything else in such matters. This is not about politics," sources said.

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Zee 5 on Sunday issued an Instagram post confirming the takedown of ‘Satluj’ saying it will not be available in India until further notice.

The story is based on the life of activist Jaswant Khalra of Amritsar who worked on alleged extrajudicial killings in Punjab at the height of militancy in the state.

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The film's original title was ‘Punjab 95’ and it was delayed for years after being sent to the Censor Board in 2022. The board demanded 127 cuts and the film was not released in theatres.

It was finally released on OTT.