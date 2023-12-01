Anuj Sullere, who is seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, sheds light on the show

Tell us about your show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon?

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is a realistic storyline centered on the journey of a middle-class girl striving to become an IAS officer. The narrative delves into the challenges she faces in her life, including her impending marriage to her fiancé, Shubham. As the plot unfolds, complexities arise in her relationship, especially when Adhiraj enters her life as a friend and a strong support system. The show revolves around the trio.

What new developments are anticipated as the story progresses?

In the ongoing narrative, Shubham has apologised to Kavya, acknowledging his mistake in calling off the engagement and asking her to make a choice between her profession and personal life. Shubham is determined to marry Kavya. But her growing fondness for Adhiraj, whom she met at the academy, is a thorn in his side. The intricate love triangle continues to unfold.

What level of understanding exists between Shubham and Kavya in their relationship?

Having been in a relationship for close to 10 years, Shubham and Kavya possess a deep understanding of each other. However, complications arose when Shubham failed to clear the IAS exam, while Kavya succeeded.

What is your perspective on success and failure?

Humans possess immense strength and resilience. Even after facing multiple setbacks, the inherent power in us allows us to begin afresh and achieve anything in life. Persistence and hard work are key; despite challenges, continuing to strive is crucial. Opportunities will eventually arise; if not in one place, they will emerge unexpectedly elsewhere, possibly beyond our imagination. Therefore, it’s essential to persevere, as success will undoubtedly find its way to us, either today or in the future.

Memories from the show that will last a lifetime?

Shooting in Lucknow at iconic locations like the Imambada, surrounded by numerous mosques and the majestic Rumi Darwaza, was a memorable experience. Specifically, filming a breakup scene on a terrace, strategically positioned to offer a breathtaking view of the masjids, was beautifully captured by the director.