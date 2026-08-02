Anup Soni brings Karna’s untold story to life The Legend of Karna

Offering a fresh perspective on one of the Mahabharata's most revered and compelling warriors, Karna, Sony LIV brings The Legend of Karna, an original animated series created by acclaimed animation visionaries Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang and produced by Graphic India. The series is set to stream on the platform from 31 July. The series follows Karna's extraordinary journey from a charioteer's son to the royal courts of Hastinapura. Gifted with exceptional archery skills but judged for his perceived birth, Karna challenges societal norms by entering a tournament reserved for royalty.

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Adding emotional depth to the storytelling, acclaimed actor Anup Soni brings Karna to life by lending his voice. Sharing his experience, Anup Soni said, "My first memory of Karna comes from Karna in Mahabharat, and what fascinates me about him is that he was such a powerful warrior, but still his life was filled with identity, acceptance, and loyalty. As I grew older, I realized that Karna is not just a character of bravery but also of emotions and conflicts. That complexity makes him the most interesting characters in our mythology I would say that."

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Adds further, "When I first heard that The Legend of Karna will be made from Karna's perspective, I found the idea extremely exciting. Karna, I feel, is one of the most complex characters in our mythology. We have known him as a great warrior, but behind the warrior was a man who constantly struggled with questions of identity, acceptance, and destiny. So for me Karna was never just a warrior, he was a man of immense strength, deep emotions, and a very human journey, that is what it makes him relatable even after thousand of years. And as an actor getting an opportunity to lend my voice to such an iconic character was a very special experience trying to bring out his emotion, his pain, his pride, and his inner conflicts through my voice I would say as an actor it was a wonderful creative journey.

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Alongside Anup Soni, the voice cast includes Shahid Zafar (Duryodhana), Bajrangbali Singh (Bheema), Ashok Lokhande (Shakuni), Dishi Duggal (Kunti), Shakti Singh (Bhishma), Samay Thakkar (Drona), Sumonto Roy (Dhritarashtra), Mayur Vyas (Vidura), Paritosh Sand (Adirath), Siddharth Awasthi (Yudhishthira) and Kumud Soney (Arjuna), among others.