DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Anup Soni brings Karna’s untold story to life The Legend of Karna

Anup Soni brings Karna’s untold story to life The Legend of Karna

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 02:04 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anup Soni
Advertisement

Offering a fresh perspective on one of the Mahabharata's most revered and compelling warriors, Karna, Sony LIV brings The Legend of Karna, an original animated series created by acclaimed animation visionaries Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang and produced by Graphic India. The series is set to stream on the platform from 31 July. The series follows Karna's extraordinary journey from a charioteer's son to the royal courts of Hastinapura. Gifted with exceptional archery skills but judged for his perceived birth, Karna challenges societal norms by entering a tournament reserved for royalty.

Advertisement

Adding emotional depth to the storytelling, acclaimed actor Anup Soni brings Karna to life by lending his voice. Sharing his experience, Anup Soni said, "My first memory of Karna comes from Karna in Mahabharat, and what fascinates me about him is that he was such a powerful warrior, but still his life was filled with identity, acceptance, and loyalty. As I grew older, I realized that Karna is not just a character of bravery but also of emotions and conflicts. That complexity makes him the most interesting characters in our mythology I would say that."

Advertisement

Adds further, "When I first heard that The Legend of Karna will be made from Karna's perspective, I found the idea extremely exciting. Karna, I feel, is one of the most complex characters in our mythology. We have known him as a great warrior, but behind the warrior was a man who constantly struggled with questions of identity, acceptance, and destiny. So for me Karna was never just a warrior, he was a man of immense strength, deep emotions, and a very human journey, that is what it makes him relatable even after thousand of years. And as an actor getting an opportunity to lend my voice to such an iconic character was a very special experience trying to bring out his emotion, his pain, his pride, and his inner conflicts through my voice I would say as an actor it was a wonderful creative journey.

Advertisement

Alongside Anup Soni, the voice cast includes Shahid Zafar (Duryodhana), Bajrangbali Singh (Bheema), Ashok Lokhande (Shakuni), Dishi Duggal (Kunti), Shakti Singh (Bhishma), Samay Thakkar (Drona), Sumonto Roy (Dhritarashtra), Mayur Vyas (Vidura), Paritosh Sand (Adirath), Siddharth Awasthi (Yudhishthira) and Kumud Soney (Arjuna), among others.

 

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts