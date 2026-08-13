Anup Soni wishes Ajay Devgn well as Crime Patrol gets a new face: 'I am a big fan of his'

Anup Soni has responded to Ajay Devgn replacing him as the host of Crime Patrol with grace — and a quiet confidence about his own legacy with the show.

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"I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have had the opportunity to share screen with him in Gangaajal and Apaharan. I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best," Soni told Variety India.

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He was equally candid about what Crime Patrol means to his career. "Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for it. Before Crime Patrol, they recognised me for Balika Vadhu. When Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu," he told ANI. He recalled advice from Anil Kapoor that certain roles become defining — and that an actor should accept that rather than run from it.

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Soni's 11-year association with the show made him its most recognisable face. Crime Patrol first aired in 2003 and has seen several hosts over the years including Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi and Ashutosh Rana, but none as closely identified with it as Soni.

Devgn has already shot 15 episodes of the new season, Crime Patrol 2026: Crime Ka Current Season, premiering August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television. Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang will also host some episodes, with the number yet to be finalised.