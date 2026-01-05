Anupam Kher calls Ravi Kishan a ‘brilliant actor’ as he joins ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video alongside Ravi Kishan on his social media and said he is “extremely happy, delighted and joyous” to welcome him to the cast of the upcoming film “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2”.

Kher, whose latest work is “Tanvi the Great”, which also marked his return to direction, uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Sunday evening. Kher said he admires the “Laapataa Ladies” actor.

“A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special,” he wrote in the caption.

“I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together,” he added.

The film is a sequel to the 2006 release, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It starred Kher in the role of Kamal Kishore Ghosla.