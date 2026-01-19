DT
Anupam Kher heads back home for some quality time with mother after wrapping up 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' schedule

The actor seems to have finally found time for home and family after wrapping up work

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Screengrab from video/Instagram/@anupampkher
Just days after finishing the shoot of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Anupam Kher went back home to spend time with his family and mother, Dulari Kher.

Kher, on Monday morning, shared an adorable video on Instagram that left fans in awe. In the clip, his mother is seen welcoming him home with love and giving him two T-shirts as gifts.

Along with the video, Kher wrote a long note in Hindi, sharing what the meeting meant to him.

"Yesterday, after a long time, I met Mom. She hugged me and got emotional. Then she gave me 2 T-shirts. When my bag fell on the ground and I refused to pick it up, Mom got angry and scolded me quite a bit! The truth is, parents should be allowed to keep working! It makes them feel alive! They believe they are physically and mentally okay. Sometimes, as children, we think we're being protective and careful with them. But what they really need is not to feel old and useless. Sorry, Mom! You're actually the youngest member of our family! And that's why #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #FamilyScene #Home," he wrote in Hindi.

Take a look

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had shared that the shooting of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is complete. He also posted a video from the film set with his co-actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Boman Irani.

Prior to 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2', the actor directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film recently joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards.

