Anupam Kher meets friend Robert De Niro at Cannes

Anupam Kher meets friend Robert De Niro at Cannes

Actor Anupam Kher shared his stills from his walk on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM May 17, 2025 IST
Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro
Actor Anupam Kher shared his stills from his walk on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a bunch of pictures of his red carpet look as he entered the auditorium for the screening of the films. The actor’s second directorial, Tanvi The Great, is set to screen at the 78th Cannes Film Festival today.

Meanwhile, Kher reunited with legendary actor and friend Robert De Niro at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival. The two actors were last seen together on the big screens for the movie Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. It also starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles.

