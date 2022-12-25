Anupam Kher reaches Kolkata for his 533rd film Metro...In Dino shoot

ANI

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently reached Kolkata to shoot the city leg of his upcoming film Metro...In Dino.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a video which he captioned, “Landed in Kolkata!!! :) #MetroEkDin #AnuragBasu.”

Anupam Kher recently announced that he began shooting for his 533rd film Metro..In Dino in Mumbai with a special video on his social media. “Presenting my 533th film! Today is our first day. Send us love and good wishes! Starting my 533rd film with one and only @anuragbasuofficial. Have always admired his cinema and his craft. Today is the first day of the shoot of the film. A great beginning to the end of the year. Hail! (sic),” Anupam captioned the post.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology Metro In Dino. In 2007, Basu also co-produced, co-wrote and directed Life In A Metro featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, besides Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shilpa Shetty among others.

The music of Metro In Dino will be scored by Pritam, who also composed the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film.

Metro In Dino will boast of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.