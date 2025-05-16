DT
Home / Entertainment / Anupam Kher set for Tanvi The Great screening

Anupam Kher set for Tanvi The Great screening

Legendary actor Anupam Kher is in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where his film Tanvi The Great is set to be screened on May 17. The film also marks his return to direction after many years.
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
Anupam Kher
Legendary actor Anupam Kher is in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where his film Tanvi The Great is set to be screened on May 17. The film also marks his return to direction after many years.

Kher, who has been sharing moments from his time at the festival with his fans, took to his Instagram account to introduce two writers of the film, Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman. In the video, Kher says, "Here, our film Tanvi The Great is going to have its world premiere on the 17th. But I thought I'd introduce you to two other writers of this film... So, let me introduce you first. This is Abhishek Dixit ji. And this is Ankur Suman ji..."

Kher has also been posting several photos from Cannes. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a series of pictures all decked out in a suit. One of the pictures also featured debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays Tanvi in the film.

He captioned the post, "You CAN try to look good in CANNES! Hai Na?? #TanviTheGreat #WorldPremier"

