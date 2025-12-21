DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Anupam Kher shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor: ‘Have watched her grow into very fine actor’

Anupam Kher shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor: ‘Have watched her grow into very fine actor’

Kher pens lengthy note on Instagram handle, shares that he recently met the actress on a flight

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anupam Kher and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Via Instagram
Advertisement

Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane and recalled working with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in “Refugee”, as he met her on a flight on Saturday.

Advertisement

Kher penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared pictures alongside the actor. The “Saaransh” actor said he witnessed Khan’s growth over the years and she did “make it big” in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khan’s debut film “Refugee” released in 2000. It was directed by acclaimed filmmaker J P Dutta and featured Abhishek Bachchan, who was also making his acting debut.

“IN FLIGHT WITH KAREENA: First time I met #Bebo was on the sets of JP Dutta’s #Refugee! Year was 2000! And It was her debut film. She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, restless to make it big (which she did) and amazingly real as a person! Over the years I have watched her grow into a very fine and elegant actress,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The film centred around Bachchan’s character, a nameless Indian Muslim who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. He eventually falls in love with a refugee’s daughter, played by Khan.

Kher, who essayed the role of Jaan Mohammad in the film, said he was elated to know that Khan is still “hungry for great roles” even after 25 years.

“Yesterday, we were in the same flight! We chatted about lots of things. 25 years later was delightfully happy to find that she is hungry for great roles, remains a beautiful person who still is real and loves conversations. Thank you dearest #Kareena for your warmth and appreciation! Yes! I do look the same in all these years. May God keep you and your family happy and healthy! Love and prayers always.  #Diva Actor @kareenakapoorkhan,” he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts