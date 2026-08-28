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Home / Entertainment / Anupam Kher wraps 'Shri Rambhoomi' shoot, calls film "the fortune of my life"

Anupam Kher wraps 'Shri Rambhoomi' shoot, calls film "the fortune of my life"

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Anupam Kher has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shri Rambhoomi'.

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In an Instagram post, Kher shared pictures from the film's sets along with a video of himself, dressed in all white, walking with a group of saints.

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"My work completed in film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. Some films give an artist the satisfaction that he did a good job. Some films take pride in being part of a big and important movie. But there are some movies that touch the human inside not only the artist. They purify the soul and fill the mind with a deep, serene spiritual feeling," he wrote.

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Kher also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity of work in the film, as he added, "It is the fortune of my life and blessings of Lord Shri Ram that I got the opportunity to play the role of Shri Ashok Singhal ji. His dedication, his penance and contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the resolution of Ramlala's grand temple is priceless! What cannot be put into words. I would like to thank the producer, director, my co-actors and all the unit souls associated with this film! His contribution to my acting is priceless!" The film was announced earlier this week, with Kher often sharing updates on social media. The actor began shooting in July, when he shared a video from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' and the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel. (ANI)

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