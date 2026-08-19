Anupama Parameswaran, Rati Agnihotri, Flora Saini, Shweta Tiwari & more open up about domestic abuse

The popular Telugu and Tamil actress Anupama Parameswaran opened up in a deeply emotional interview about surviving a two-year relationship marked by intense narcissistic abuse and extreme emotional control. She described the constant manipulation as akin to living with the split-personality character Anniyan—where her partner would shower her with love one day and exhibit extreme cruelty the next. The abuse severely impacted her physical and mental health, causing extreme anxiety, rapid weight loss, and forced isolation from friends, family, and crucial career opportunities.

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Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, who had endured years of domestic abuse, says the young actress should have come out much earlier. “I can understand her reason for not coming out earlier. One hopes it (the abuse) will end. Aaj nahin toh kal, kal nahin toh parso. By then too much time has passed. One is scarred for life.”

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Domestic violence and emotional abuse affect individuals across all walks of life, and several prominent actresses from Bollywood, Tollywood (Telugu), and Kollywood (Tamil) have courageously broken their silence about their experiences in abusive relationships. By sharing their stories, these women have helped de-stigmatise the conversation around intimate partner violence, mental manipulation, and control.

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Flora Saini, who has worked across Bollywood and Tollywood films, opened up about a traumatic relationship she endured at the age of 20 with a film producer. She alleged that she was completely isolated, forced to quit acting, and suffered severe physical violence that resulted in a fractured jaw. She shared her story and photographic evidence publicly during the #MeToo movement to raise awareness.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, the prominent Tamil actress and television personality, has spoken openly about her tumultuous personal life, including navigating toxic marital dynamics and facing severe arguments and misbehaviour from her past partners.

In the Tamil television and film circuit, several stars have faced tragic or highly abusive circumstances. Late actress VJ Chithra reportedly endured extensive physical and verbal abuse, alongside financial extortion, from her partner prior to her tragic passing. Similarly, actress and anchor Vilasini publicly detailed the years of verbal and physical abuse, as well as financial exploitation, she faced from her ex-husband before separating.

Rati Agnihotri, a veteran actress who ruled Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema in the 1970s and 80s, she shocked the public by filing a domestic violence case against her husband after 30 years of marriage. She revealed that she endured horrific physical and mental abuse for decades, wearing a public smile while hiding blows that were often targeted at parts of her body that wouldn't be visible. She stayed in the relationship for years to protect her son before finally seeking legal help.

Celina Jaitly filed a formal domestic violence case against her husband, shedding light on the insidious nature of emotional and psychological abuse. She publicly shared that "abuse rarely begins with violence; it begins with love, intensity, and promises," warning others about the complexities of love-bombing and control.

Aishwarya Rai famously released a public statement in the early 2000s confirming that her relationship with superstar Salman Khan was marked by verbal, physical, and emotional abuse, which led to her ending the association. Years prior, actress Somy Ali similarly stated she left her relationship with Khan due to his abusive and unfaithful nature.

Early in her career, Kangana spoke out about a deeply abusive relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi, who was decades her senior. She detailed instances of physical assault and being kept under house arrest before she managed to escape.

Yukta Mookhey, the former Miss World and Bollywood actress lodged an official FIR against her husband in 2013, citing years of animalistic domestic violence, physical harassment, and mental torture.

Shweta Tiwari, a considerable name in Hindi television and cinema, has been highly vocal about surviving domestic abuse across two separate marriages. She took a firm stand against physical and verbal violence to protect herself and her children, actively speaking out to encourage other women to leave toxic households.