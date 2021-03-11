Anupama Solanki, who was last seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy, has joined the cast of ‘Maddam Sir’. She talks about her role…

What is your role in Maddam Sir?

My character in the show is of a creative director in an ad agency. We are highlighting how women are facing problems at their workplaces. In the track, I will be shown fighting with my boss for the job.

Is it a positive or a negative role?

This is the first time I am playing a positive character and enjoying it a lot. I always wanted to essay a positive character and I am actually liking it.

What is the best thing you like about the acting profession?

The best thing in the acting profession is that you get new and challenging roles to essay. I want to see my different avatars in this life.

What changes have you found in the content over the years?

Over the years, I feel there is a generation gap now. Viewers want fast and quick shows. They do not want much suspense or melodrama. Audience has become intelligent and smart. They notice your acting skills now.

What is your take on OTT?

OTT offers more options as far as content is concerned. Many new actors are seen on OTT these days, but I still prefer TV shows. No doubt the future of OTT is very bright.

Since there is no censorship on OTT, we often see bold scenes in the shows. Will you do bold scenes if the script demands?

Honestly speaking, I am getting many offers for web series with high budgets, but I am not comfortable with bold scenes. I know it will take time to get the roles that I want, but I don’t mind going slow in my career.

What is your advice to the youngsters who want to pursue acting?

Stay focused and take proper training. You have to work hard to learn acting, otherwise you will fizzle out after two-three projects.

What are your career goals? Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

My future plans are very clear. I wanted to do more TV serials because I have been very passionate for them since childhood. In the next five years, I see my own projects on track as I want to use my creativity for my own self. Also, I will continue doing TV shows.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I drink lots of water and workout regularly. I hardly eat outside. Regular cleaning of the face is another thing I do.