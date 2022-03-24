‘Anupamaa’ to have 11-episode prequel on OTT

In a first-of-its-kind move, a television show is getting a prequel on OTT. Disney+ Hotstar is set to bring the prequel of one of the highest rated Hindi television shows Anupamaa. The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will see Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, reprise her popular role in the digital space. Joining her will be Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, as well as the entire cast from the television series. The episodes of the prequel will remain exclusively on the OTT platform and not be aired on television.
Gaurav Banerjee from Disney+ Hotstar says, “Experimenting with new formats is a norm at Disney+ Hotstar, and this vision has led to the genesis of a prequel of audiences’ favourite television show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...