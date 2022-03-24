‘Anupamaa’ to have 11-episode prequel on OTT

In a first-of-its-kind move, a television show is getting a prequel on OTT. Disney+ Hotstar is set to bring the prequel of one of the highest rated Hindi television shows Anupamaa. The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will see Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, reprise her popular role in the digital space. Joining her will be Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, as well as the entire cast from the television series. The episodes of the prequel will remain exclusively on the OTT platform and not be aired on television.

Gaurav Banerjee from Disney+ Hotstar says, “Experimenting with new formats is a norm at Disney+ Hotstar, and this vision has led to the genesis of a prequel of audiences’ favourite television show.”