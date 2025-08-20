DT
Anurag Kashyap slams Vijay Subramaniam over AI generated film

Anurag Kashyap slams Vijay Subramaniam over AI generated film

“You should be in the gutter”, Kashyap wrote in a note addressed to Subramaniam    
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:21 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Director Anurag Kashyap. PTI File Photo
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his disappointment over the AI generated film “Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal” on Instagram.

The 52-year-old shared the film’s poster with a note to the film’s producer, Vijay Subramaniam.

“Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84 . Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI,” he sarcastically wrote.

He further said that companies are always looking out for themselves rather than the talent.

“End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI,” Kashyap added.

He added that any artist that “has a spine” should be “questioning him (Subramaniam) or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance.”

He said that this seems to be the future of the Hindi film industry.

“Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter,” his note added.

Subramaniam had earlier told PTI in an interview that his intention is to marry modern technology and ancient stories to capture the minds of the current youth who have shorter attention spans.

