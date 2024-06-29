Anurag Kashyap started a conversation when he talked about the entourage culture on movie sets. Celebs take this debate forward…

Double-edged sword: Sherleen Dutt

The entourage culture has indeed taken the industry by storm, as observed by Anurag Kashyap. On one hand, actors bringing their entourage—comprising assistants, hair and makeup artists, and social media teams—ensure that they are well-prepared, confident, and able to focus on their performance. This can enhance the overall quality of the production. On the other hand, such a large entourage can increase costs significantly and create a crowded, potentially disruptive environment on sets.

Anoushka Chauhan

Excessive fees: Karan Gulianii Every story is unique and filmmakers strive to present different perspectives, but the budget can make or break a film. I believe that the fees charged by some stars are excessively high. In Hollywood there is a culture of minimum guarantees and percentages, which should be adopted in Bollywood as well. If a producer earns well, the film will be successful. But if the producer incurs losses, the film suffers. I also think it is wrong for artistes to demand excessive fees for their entourages and personal expenses like gym equipment, which the producer ends up paying for. Marketing tool: Sachin Parikh I agree with Anurag Kashyap. The entourage along with actors becomes the biggest distraction for the maker. Commercially, it may help the film or project to build curiosity and becomes a marketing tool, but at the same time it should not become a hurdle in the process of creation and not disrupt the overall atmosphere on the sets.

Karan Gulianii

Keep it less: Rinku Ghosh

Personal staff is important up to a certain level like a makeup artist, a hairdresser, a personal assistant and a stylist. It’s for the artist’s comfort because these people work with them for a very long time, like my make-up artist is with me since 17 years. So, the personal staff exactly knows what, when and how abput the artiste. But I do not promote an entourage on sets, if at all necessary then the artiste should take the responsibility. Social media has become too strong and given unnecessary importance. As an actor, sometimes it is distractive. I just have my three staff members following me. Makeup artist, my hairdresser and personal assistant, that’s all.

Sachin Parikh

Need of the day: Anoushka Chauhan

I think a culture like this is prevailing because of people who are either privileged or upstarts. The whole social media culture is about showing how you get to the final product, which is so important for personal branding. Despite the fact how irrelevant it is to acting and your performance on screen, one cannot deny the fact that it is important today. Doing all this in your free time or without disturbing anyone in a seamless manner is something that should be promoted. But if it is becoming a hindrance in the work space, this trend should not be encouraged.

Aradhana Sharma and Rinku Ghosh

Balancing act: Aradhana Sharma

Entourage culture in Bollywood presents a mixture of benefits and disadvantages. When this culture is balanced appropriately, it can serve as a significant support system for the celebrity. It provides emotional, professional, and logistical assistance, helping them navigate the complexities of their career and personal life. However, it is equally important for celebrities to stay grounded and maintain a realistic perspective of themselves and their surroundings. There is a risk that an entourage, if not kept in check, can lead to the celebrity becoming isolated from the real world. This can foster an unrealistic sense of self-importance and create an echo chamber where only flattering opinions are heard.

(As told to Dharam Pal)

