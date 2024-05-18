Anushka Merchande joins Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak

Anushka Merchande has been roped-in to play the feisty Koel in Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak. She essays an ambitious and daring girl. Separated from her birth mother and sister during a tragic accident, Koel has no clue about her past and she is brought up by Mayuri, a con woman.

Says Anushka, “Broken by a sinister enemy, this story echoes a family’s heartfelt pukaar to reunite and find each other despite the circumstances. My character, Koel, is very different from the roles I have previously essayed; viewers have always seen me in the happy-girl-next-door image but with Koel’s character, they will see me as bold, feisty, and strong-headed person. It’s going to be a big challenge, but I am looking forward to playing the role of a con woman. I have taken inspiration from a couple of movies and web series to learn a few nuances of con jobs.”