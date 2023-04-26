Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal to be seen in the new episode of By Invitation Only

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to be a part of Amazon MiniTV’s chat show, By Invitation Only. The streaming service has dropped the promo for their latest episode.

Aditya said, “I am elated to be invited on this show with Anushka. I am looking forward to meeting Renil and engaging in some fun conversation.”

“The episode is going to be fun. With Aditya by my side, everything seems fun. By Invitation Only is such an interesting concept. It feels natural. Renil is charming, and I really like his personality.” Anushka added.