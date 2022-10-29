Anushka Sharma is shooting for Chakda Xpress in the City of Joy

Anushka Sharma is shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal that is significant in Jhulan Goswami’s journey. She reveals how the City of Joy has always had a significant place in her heart. “Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart. The warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture - I love everything about Kolkata,” she says.—IANS

