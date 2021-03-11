Anushka Sharma moves from playground to movie sets for Chakda Express

Mumbai, May 30

Actress Anushka Sharma on Monday started shooting for her next 'Chakda Xpress'.

This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

A source said: "Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma's highly awaited next 'Chakda Xpress' has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie.

"This is Anushka's first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances as a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even hotter!"

Here's a glimpse of her practice:

Sources have revealed that the film will be shot in India and England. As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that 'Chakda Xpress' will have.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

