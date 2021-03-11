Anushka Sharma moves from playground to movie sets for Chakda Express

Mumbai, May 30
Actress Anushka Sharma on Monday started shooting for her next 'Chakda Xpress'.
This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.
A source said: "Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma's highly awaited next 'Chakda Xpress' has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie.
"This is Anushka's first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances as a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even hotter!"
Here's a glimpse of her practice:
View this post on Instagram
Sources have revealed that the film will be shot in India and England. As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that 'Chakda Xpress' will have.
'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.
She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.
In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.
Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens
Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibi...
Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Sidhu Moosewala was on the radar of gangsters for a long tim...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
‘Was scared to know that my SUV’s number was used by gangsters for Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, they may have picked it from OLX’
Shamsher Singh claims that he had put his SUV on sale at onl...