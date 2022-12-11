Anushka Sharma shares memes, fun pictures to wish Virat Kohli on their 5th marriage anniversary: When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi chick

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 11

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11 celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. With a lovely message for each other and some unseen photos, the two gave their fans a chance to rejoice Sunday with them. Anushka shared seven pictures, including some funny memes, with seven messages that reflect their love and understanding through the years.

The first one is a poster of horror film Pari, which has Virat photoshopped on it, which she joked is a proof that he will always have her back. The second photo features a Virat taking a selfie with Anushka and the title reads, "When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi chick."

In the caption she wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2 - forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky)." She further wrote: "Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5 - some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7 - CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

On this hilarious post, Virat commented, 'My love' with two heart emojis.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

While Anushka was in a mood for some fun, Virat shared a deamy picture with his betterhalf and his caption too was a romantic one.“5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart.” he wrote.

Anushka, kept up to her lively banter and commented on Virat's post, “Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post.”

Here's the beautiful picture and message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017 in Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

#anushka sharma #virat kohli