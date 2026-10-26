Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das’ kirtan in Mumbai

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli attended Krishna Das’ Kirtan in Mumbai, the videos of which have been circulating on the internet.

The event took place on Sunday in the Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai. It featured Krishna Das, the American kirtan maestro and vocalist, alongside his musicians.

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In the videos which have surfaced online, Sharma and Kohli are among the audience on the first row. The actor who wore a pink suit also chanted and clapped as Das performed. Kohli wore a black T-shirt and white trousers.

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Sharma and Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in Italy after dating for almost 4 years. The couple has a daughter, Vamika Kohli, who was born in 2021.

In 2024, the duo welcomed son Akaay Kohli. Sharma and Kohli relocated to London in the same year.

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Sharma last featured in “Zero”, which released in 2018 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will next feature in the sports biopic “Chakda ‘Xpress”, based on the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Production on the film wrapped in 2022, but there have been no announcements about the release date of the film.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz. It features the actor in the role of Goswami. She is considered one of the greatest and fastest female fast bowlers in the history of international cricket.

She received the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2007, India’s Arjuna Award in 2010, and the Padma Shri in 2012.

The film also features Anshul Chauhan, Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen, among others.