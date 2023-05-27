 Anushka Sharma’s Cannes ‘stunning’ red carpet debut has Virat Kohli all love-struck : The Tribune India

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes ‘stunning’ red carpet debut has Virat Kohli all love-struck

Anushka Sharma walks the red carpet in white sheathe dress

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes ‘stunning’ red carpet debut has Virat Kohli all love-struck

Anshka Sharma makes heads turn at Cannes. Instagram/anushkasharma



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Anushka Sharma has taken the Internet by storm with her Cannes debut. This Bollywood diva graced the red carpet in a white sheath dress with off-white ruffled bodice by Richard Quinn. Anushka opted for a sleek hair bun and kept her makeup and accessories minimal. She walked the red carpet with her fellow L’ Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d’Or award winner Ken Loach.

Anushka shared a string of pictures from her Cannes debut on Instagram. Among the first ones to drop a comment was husband Virat Kohli. The cricketer left lovestruck and red heart emojis. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Stunning you are.” Preity Zinta, Pooja Hegde, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar and Gauahar Khan were among industry friends who praised Anushka’s beauty those pictures.

Check out her photos:

Anushka’s next look was a powder pink off-shoulder top with black sequined pants and block heels.

Take a look:

No official announcement was made about Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut but earlier this month, Emmanuel Lenin, the French Ambassador to India, revealed she would be at the film festival in a tweet. "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival," he wrote after meeting Anushka and Virat at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in 2018 film Zero, made a cameo in Netflix’s Qala. She will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

